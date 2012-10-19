Explosions And Streaks Of Light Surprised Parts Of California Last Night

Loud booms and bright streaks of light surprised hundreds of folks in California’s Bay Area Wednesday night, ABC News reports.

No, this wasn’t the result of a natural disaster. Earth is actually passing through a stream of debris and dust released by Halley’s Comet, giving rise to the annual Orionid meteor shower.

The best view of the shooting stars will be this weekend. Stargazers should expect to see about 20 or more meteors per hour.

If you’re stuck indoors, NASA will host a live feed of the meteor show starting Saturday at 11 p.m. EDT.

If you catch any good photos from the light show that you’d like to share, shoot an email to [email protected]

