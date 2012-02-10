Orioles Scouts Banned From South Korea After Signing An Underaged Pitcher

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The governing body of South Korean baseball has announced that scouts for the Baltimore Orioles are now banned from attending games in South Korea after they circumvented the normal channels to sign a young pitcher.According to The Korea Herald, the Korean Baseball Association banned the Orioles scouts and issued a warning to the rest of baseball to not sign players that are not in the final year of high school.



Last month, the Orioles signed Kim Seong-min, a 17-year old left-handed pitcher, who is just a sophomore in high school. The KBA prohibits players from speaking with professional teams before their final year of school. Kim has also been banned indefinitely from playing or coaching in South Korea.

Kim received a $550,000 contract from the Orioles.

