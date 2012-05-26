SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Two MLB Teams Have Spent More Than $1 Billion On Players Since They Last Made The Playoffs

Much has been written about the differences between the Haves and the Have-Nots in baseball, and the competitive advantages for teams that can afford large payrolls.



But there is also something to be said about payroll inefficiency.

Since their last playoff appearances, the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays have each spent over $1 billion on team payroll (based on opening day payrolls). In all, eight franchises have spent at least $500 million since their last time they played beyond the regular season.

Here are the totals for the 22 teams that did not make the playoffs in 2011 (last playoff season in parentheses)…

Data via USAToday.com and Baseball-Reference.com

