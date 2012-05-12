INFOGRAPHIC: Slave labour Products Sold In The Developed World

National Post

Statistics from a U.S. government study are helping trace common consumer products back to slave-labour origins. Findings released in the 2011 report from the U.S. Department of Labour outline 71 countries involved in exploitative labour practices, spanning 130 product types.

The National Post graphics department takes a look at this data and charts out what it means:

Created by Jake Edmiston, Jonathon Rivait, Chloe Cushman & Richard Johnson

