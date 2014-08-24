Here's The Real History Behind Your Favourite Foods

Did you know that hamburgers, America’s most beloved food, were actually invented in Hamburg, Germany, in the 1800s? Or that ice cream, another American favourite, was first created in Japan in 618 A.D.?

Cheapflights researched the origins of popular foods from around the world, and some of the results were quite surprising.

They found that pizza, Italy’s most iconic dish, was actually invented by the Greeks in 100 B.C., who created a flatbread called plakountos and topped it with meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

Europe is famous for its high-end chocolate, but the sweet treat was actually invented by the ancient Mayans and Aztecs in Central America in 2000 B.C. Both groups roasted and pounded the seeds of the cacao tree to create a chocolatey drink, which was then brought to Europe by Spanish conquistadors.

See the full infographic below for more history on your favourite foods.

