Original WWE Booking Plans For CM Punk's Return Leaked

If you thought that the John Cena vs. CM Punk rematch felt rushed, wait until you hear what the WWE originally had in mind for SummerSlam 2011. According to a recent report, Punk vs. Triple H was the original plan, only being changed a few hours before RAW went on the air.



I blogged when Triple H returned as “Chief Operating Officer” two weeks ago that the plan was for a Triple H vs. CM Punk match. The difference being that I thought the feud was for WrestleMania 28, whereas the WWE was ready to pull the trigger on it this past Monday. And it only gets stranger from there.

