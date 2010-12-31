After A Bout Of Indecision UFC Star Chuck Liddell Finally Retires

Photo: The Sports Session

After a period of uncertainty that would make Brett Favre proud, Chuck Liddell finally retired from UFC to take a front-office position with the mixed martial artist organisation.Perhaps MMA’s best-known fighter, Liddell began his career in 1998, won 20 of his first 23 fights (13 by knockout) to much fanfare, and earned the nickname “Iceman.”



But since 2006 hard times have befallen Liddell in the Octagon. He’s dropped five of his last six fights, and hasn’t made it out of the second round since 2007. After Liddell’s last loss, a first round knockout defeat to Rich Franklin in June, UFC president Dana White said he wouldn’t promote another Liddell fight. (Roger Goodell probably wishes he’d done the same to Brett Favre after last season).

That kicked off retirement talks for the 41-year-old former light heavyweight champ, but Liddell took until yesterday to officially make his decision. He retires with a 21-8 career record.

