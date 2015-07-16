The original Top Gear cast is back together again in Perth for their Australian tour

Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

Top Gear’s original hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have landed in Perth for their postponed Australian tour, “The CR-Ashes”.

The disbanded trio, who quit the show after nearly 30 years at the helm due to Clarkson’s fracas with a producer, will meet with fellow Australian Top Gear hosts Shane Jacobson, Steve Pizzati and Riana Crehan on Saturday and Sunday for a rivals showdown.

Hammond told The Daily Telegraph he was excited to meet the Aussie hosts.

“We’re very good mates with them, so there will be this tremendous competition although Shane Jacobson in any competition is the scariest human being because he is completely fearless,” he said.

The Aussies are just as enthusiastic.

Perth! We may be 0-1 in the Ashes but we're not going to let that happen in #TheCrAshes against @JeremyClarkson @MrJamesMay @RichardHammond — Steve Pizzati (@StevePizzati) July 15, 2015

On their way down under the three Brits got up to a few shenanigans, with Clarkson posting a photo of James May asleep on the plane.

@JeremyClarkson I'm not dead. I just saw you approaching, and pretended. — James May (@MrJamesMay) July 14, 2015

And the long-haul plane trip appeared to have taken its toll on the group.

During the show the teams are expected to compete against each other in rugby, soccer and cricket — but in cars. There’s more about what to expect from the live show here.

Following the Perth event, the group will head to Sydney for shows at Allphones Arena on July 25 and 26.

Earlier in the year Clarkson was sacked from the popular motoring show after he punched BBC producer Oisin Tymon, the latest in a long list of gaffes and controversies sparked by the presenter.

While the three hosts have since been replaced by Jodie Kidd, Philip Glenister, and Guy Martin, it is not the last you’ll see of them. Clarkson, Hammond and May announced they will be creating a new motoring show for online streaming service Netflix.

