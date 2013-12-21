David Spade Tweets Early 'Tommy Boy' Poster When Called 'Rocky Road'

Kirsten Acuna

Before Chris Farley and David Spade’s classic “Tommy Boy” debuted in 1995, the film went by another name.

Thursday evening Spade tweeted out a photo of a mock-up poster for the film back when it was known as “Rocky Road.”

It’s pretty cool.

Here’s Spades’s tweet:

Here’s the full-size poster:

Tommy boy rocky road poster@DavidSpade / Twitter

For a comparison, here’s what the finished “Tommy Boy” poster looked like:

Tommy boy posterParamount

Note the difference between the taglines on both posters.

“Rocky Road”: To go from cap & gown to CEO in 6 months, he had to take a crash course.

“Tommy Boy”: “If at first you don’t succeed, lower your standards.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.