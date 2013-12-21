David Spade Tweets Early 'Tommy Boy' Poster When Called 'Rocky Road'

Before Chris Farley and David Spade’s classic “Tommy Boy” debuted in 1995, the film went by another name.

Thursday evening Spade tweeted out a photo of a mock-up poster for the film back when it was known as “Rocky Road.”

It’s pretty cool.

Here’s Spades’s tweet:

Here’s a mock up poster of Tommy Boy when it was called Rocky Road. #trivia pic.twitter.com/Y18PclNusQ

— David Spade (@DavidSpade) December 19, 2013

Here’s the full-size poster:

For a comparison, here’s what the finished “Tommy Boy” poster looked like:

Note the difference between the taglines on both posters.

“Rocky Road”: To go from cap & gown to CEO in 6 months, he had to take a crash course.

“Tommy Boy”: “If at first you don’t succeed, lower your standards.”

