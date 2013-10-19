If You're A 'Star Wars' Fan, You'll Love The Original 'Empire Strikes Back' Trailer

If you love “Star Wars” you’ll get a kick out of this.

StarWars.com released the original teaser trailer for 1979’s “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” earlier this week.

What’s awesome about the trailer is that it shows no footage for the actual film. Instead, it uses concept art for the film designed by Ralph McQuarrie, an illustrator who worked on the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Some of the paintings seen include Luke Skywalker’s final lightsaber duel with Darth Vader, Luke riding a Tauntaun, and Cloud City.

Enjoy!

