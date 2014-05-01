Here Are The Original 'Star Wars' Casting Announcements From 1977

lucasfilm.com Some of the announcements had Mark Hamill playing Luke Starkiller.

In honour of yesterday’s big official casting of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (the same place that gives out the Academy Awards) released some great photos from a long time ago (1976) far, far away (Hollywood).

The photos are of casting announcements and news from various press outlets regarding the original 1977 “Star Wars,” better known now as “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Check them out below:

Here is an early announcement from July 14th, 1975 for the start date of the film, which was then called “The Star Wars.”

This press clipping for the film describes it taking place in the “the future, the past, and the present.”





The casting announcement for Mark Hamill, who was making his feature film debut, called his character “Luke Skykiller” which was Luke Skywalker’s name in the original script.





The casting announcement for Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher mentioned that Fisher was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and Ford was to play a “starpilot.”

The headline on the casting announcement for Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, shows that his role was expected to be the biggest in the film.

One lucky fan got this ticket stub to see a special sneak preview of “Star Wars” on May 24, 1977, which was one day before the release of the film.

This advertisement from 20th Century Fox announces how the film would sound and look.





