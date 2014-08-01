A Few Years Ago, Evan Spiegel Was Blindly Pitching Snapchat With This Fratty Email

It’s hard to get press when you’re a college-kid founder with a consumer app no one has ever heard of.

When Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, first launched the disappearing photo app, he and his cofounders pitched it as a great tool for “certified bros” and targeted frat-friendly publications.

In some cases, Spiegel went as far as to say how attractive the Duke girl who modelled for his app was.

BroBible editor Brendan Wenerd scrolled through his archives and found this gem of a pitch from Spiegel. It’s similar to a pitch that’s being used as evidence against Spiegel in a lawsuit about the founding of Snapchat.

Here’s the email Wenerd says he received:

Wenerd says BroBible’s reaction was, “Dah f—?” But clearly, Spiegel’s plan worked since Snapchat is now reportedly in talks to raise money at a $US10 billion valuation.

If you’re curious, here’s the version of the email that’s being used in the Snapchat lawsuit. Notice in the version above, Spiegel writes “I built” Picaboo (Snapchat’s original name). In other emails, the language says “we built,” to reference his co-founders Reggie Brown and Bobby Murphy.

