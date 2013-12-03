This Photo Of The Original Ronald McDonald Will Haunt Your Dreams

Ronald McDonald is a ubiquitous pop culture icon and was recently featured by British artist Banksy.

A photo of the original fast food clown is rather terrifying.

This photo of Ronald McDonald in 1963, portrayed by actor and “The Today Show” veteran Willard Scott, was posted to Reddit.

Scott created the Ronald McDonald character at the fast food chain’s request. He appeared as the clown until 1971.

If you needed a reminder, here’s what the fast food chain’s mascot looks like today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.