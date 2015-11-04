This recent photo of the once-iconic Nickelodeon studios will depress you

Mikerajchel/Wikipedia Commons Nickelodeon Studios in 2002

Any Nickelodeon fan has fond memories of the bright orange splatter logo, gooey green slime, and an overall colourful aesthetic.

Many shows, like “Kenan & Kel” or “Slime Time Live” were filmed in front of a live-studio audience in Orlando Florida. But in 2005, this original studio was abandoned and given a dull makeover, forever leaving nostalgic Nickelodeon fans with a dreary image.

On Tuesday, a “now-and-then” photo of the studio hit the front page of Reddit, immediately depressing all grown-ups who remembered seeing the studio as a beacon of their childhood.

The Imgur post compared the drastic change to the effects of drugs wearing off.

One Redditor commented: “Those photos make me sadder than I thought they would.”

Here’s another photo of the studio back in the channel’s heyday:

By 2006, the day-glo facade was already on its way out.

And what it looks like now, according on a vlog found on YouTube:

The studio is now known as the “Sharp Aquos Theatre” — home to the iconic “Blue Man Group” performances in Orlando. Several YouTubers have either broken into the abandoned sections, or simply walked the perimeter to check out old show logos and hints of the colourful past.

If you want an extra punch of nostalgic-blues, check out these ending credits of old Nickelodeon shows, many of which feature exterior shots of the studio:

