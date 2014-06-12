The Original Names Of 10 Huge Hollywood Movies

Warner Bros. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in the adaptation of the novella ‘All You Need is Kill.’

Tom Cruise’s new movie “Edge of Tomorrow” is out in theatres now; however, it was almost called “All You Need is Kill.”

The sci-fi film is based on a novella of the same name by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

Warner Bros. decided to change the name partly because of negative buzz around the word “kill” in the title.

It’s not the only big movie that has undergone a name change.

