The original McDonald’s might be under water in Chicago, which



is in a state of emergency because of a flood that swept the city today. Steve Grzanich at CBS Chicago tweeted the news, citing journalist Kris Habermehl who was travelling in a chopper:

Steve Grzanich on Twitter— Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) April 18, 2013

McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc opened the store in Des Plaine, Illinois, in 1955.

While the original store was torn down in 1984, McDonald’s rebuilt the site using original blueprints, according to its website. Today, the building acts as a museum. All products are made as they were in the 1950’s. That means that potatoes are peeled and fried on-site and soda comes from barrels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.