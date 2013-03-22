10 Things That Made The Original iPod So Awesome

Given the current state and advanced features of mobile devices, it’s easy to dismiss the early creations as outdated dinosaurs.



This is too bad, because when it was first introduced in 2001, the original iPod was really something spectacular.

It changed how we listen to music, how we pay for it, and the level of capability that could be jammed into a handheld device — six years before the iPhone existed.

Shall we count the ways?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.