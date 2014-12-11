You Can Buy Two Original IPhones On EBay For Just $25,000

eBay These can be yours for $US25,000.

Here’s a good stocking stuffer for two of your loved ones.

If you have an extra $US25,000, why not spend it on a pair of original 8 GB iPhones that are on sale on eBay?

Even better, the iPhones are still sealed in their original packaging, so they’re guaranteed to be in mint condition.

But you have to hurry. Bidding closes this Sunday and two people are currently “watching” the sale, according to the eBay page.

(We first saw this on TUAW.)

