An original, unopened 8 GB iPhone has surfaced on eBay.The asking price? Bids will start at $10,000.



iDB first noticed the listing.

So far, no one has bid on the item, but it looks like a new listing. There are still more than 16 days left to go in the auction.

Worth it?

