The original 'Game of Thrones' pilot was a total trainwreck before they changed 92% of it and saved the show

In a recent Scriptnotes podcast, “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gave some details about the show’s notorious pilot — the one that was so bad it had to be almost completely re-shot.

“Thrones” is now one of the most successful shows HBO has ever produced, but to hear Benioff and Weiss tell it, it was almost derailed completely by Episode One.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

