There's an amazing Easter Egg hidden in the latest 'DOOM' trailer

The latest trailer for the new “DOOM” game coming out on May 13 has an amazing throwback reference to the original “DOOM” from 1993.

Here’s that trailer — see if you can spot the reference:

Did you see it? You’re forgiven if you didn’t — that’s a ridiculously fast-paced video.

It’s this still image:

Look familiar? It should to you old-school “DOOM” fans: It’s the box art from the original game!

Long before video games could be easily downloaded online, games had boxes and were sold on the power of their cover art. You’d go to computer stores like Babbage’s and they’d have rows of large, colourful boxes containing PC games.

The box art for the original “DOOM” was particularly crazy-looking. Just imagine how enticing this art would have been to young gamers the world over:

The image from the new trailer is a bit darker, no doubt, and the demons have lost the horns and waggly tongues in this cover art, but it’s a perfect homage of an Easter Egg buried in an innocuous marketing video (AKA a trailer).

Here they are side-by-side:

Pretty great! The new “DOOM” game comes out next week on May 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

