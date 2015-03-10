WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 12 members of the 1896 Dow Jones Industrial Average

Later this month,Apple will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Apple will replace AT&T, which was better-known as American Telephone & Telegraph when it originally joined the Dow in October 1916.

This 30-stock index has seen a lot of turnover in its history. And believe it or not, there were only 12 stocks in it when it was created in 1896.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average consisted entirely of industrial stocks, as it was published for the first time,” noted S&P’s Howard Silverblatt. It’s a lot more diverse today.

And only one of the original 12 members continues to hold a spot in it.

