I visited the first cannabis cafe in the US, and found it's so much more than just a place to get high

Tallie Spencer/Insider Inside the Original Cannabis Cafe in Los Angeles, California.

America’s first-ever legal cannabis cafe opened in Los Angeles, California, in October.

The Original Cannabis Cafe, formerly called the Lowell Cafe, allows customers to order food, sip on nonalcoholic beverages, and legally consume marijuana all in one place.

The cafe features a lunch and dinner menu, as well as a cannabis menu made up of edibles, pre-rolled joints, and more.

Insider visited the Original Cannabis Cafe, and spoke to executive chef and partner Andrea Drummer, to learn more about the West Hollywood spot.

America’s first-ever cannabis cafe in West Hollywood, California, opened its doors to significant fanfare.

The Original Cannabis Cafe, formerly known as the Lowell Cafe, operates just like a normal restaurant, complete with servers and an extensive food menu created by chef Andrea Drummer. However, unlike the average restaurant, guests have the option to smoke weed or consume an edible at their table upon arriving.

Although recreational marijuana shops have been legal in California since January 2018, the Original Cannabis Cafe offers regular smokers, or anyone who is curious, a comfortable place to get high in public.

With this in mind, I stopped by the first-of-its-kind cafe to see what it’s really like.

The giant “Eat, Drink, & Smoke … Cannabis” sign was the first thing I saw as I parked my car and walked up to the cafe on a Monday afternoon.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The large sign above the Original Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood, California.

I headed to the Original Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood, California, on a Monday afternoon around lunchtime.

As I was about to cross the street to the cafe, I noticed a large sign pointing to my destination that read: “Eat, Drink, & Smoke … Cannabis.”

On top of the earthy tones and greenery that surrounded the walls of the restaurant, it was hard to miss.

After I crossed the street, I headed straight for the sign and noticed the Lowell Herb Co. logo on the wooden walls outside of the restaurant.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The Lowell Herb Co. logo disguised in flowers.

I kept walking and saw the Lowell Herb Co. company logo in front of the building. It took me a while to decipher what the image was at first because it was covered in flowers and greenery.

Lowell Herb Co. is the organisation behind the cafe, and also one of California’s largest marijuana companies. It’s known for its packages of pre-rolled joints, called Lowell Smokes. According to Weed Maps, the product is the top-selling pre-roll in California and is available in over 300 dispensaries.

As I got closer to the restaurant, I was expecting the strong odor of marijuana, but surprisingly didn’t smell a thing.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The Original Cannabis Cafe located on North La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

It’s not uncommon to smell weed on any given day while walking the streets of Los Angeles, but to my surprise, there were no strong scents coming from the restaurant.

In fact, the smell didn’t hit me until I turned the corner into the parking lot, which is when I got an immediate whiff of the smoke.

After approaching the cafe, I was able to quickly check in with the hostess, where she confirmed the age on my ID, as well as my reservation.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The check-in desk at the Original Cannabis Cafe.

When I first turned the corner into the parking lot of the restaurant, my coworker and I were greeted by a hostess with an iPad who asked for our reservation, as well as our IDs.

All guests must be at least 21 years old to visit the cannabis cafe. Even if you have a medical marijuana card, you won’t be allowed on the premises unless you’re 21.

I immediately noticed that the restaurant featured lots of hanging plants and wooden accents, and the overall rustic vibe made me feel right at home.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The entrance to the Original Cannabis Cafe felt cosy.

The hostess asked if we would prefer a table sitting indoors or outdoors, and because it was such a beautiful day, we opted for the outdoor space.

The plants and wooden accents everywhere provided a pleasant, fresh, and relaxing atmosphere. I felt like I had just walked into someone’s home, which may be the goal considering most people who smoke typically do so in the comfort of their own spaces.

As we walked in, our hostess told us that customers could also sit at the bar and order dabs as they waited for their table.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The bar at the Original Cannabis Cafe takes walk-ins during the week.

You can order everything from a dab, which is a concentrated form of marijuana, to a joint at the bar, but you won’t be able to order alcohol.

All of the drinks offered at the Original Cannabis Cafe were nonalcoholic since California law forbids alcohol and cannabis from being sold on the same premises.

As I looked around at the indoor seating area, I was surprised to find that the room wasn’t filled with smoke.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The indoor seating area at the Original Cannabis Cafe was well-ventilated.

The cafe’s business licence specifically states that the scent of marijuana should not be detectable outside the property, which is why its owners installed a special HVAC system that is designed to filter smoke out of the air.

But while I didn’t see a lot of smoke lingering in the restaurant, the odor inside was still strong.

The hostess led us to our table outside, which is where most of the other customers had decided to sit as well.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The outside seating area at Original Cannabis Cafe was peaceful.

The patio area was gorgeous, with wooden tables and trees filling up the entire space.

Everyone that was seated outside could be seen smoking while enjoying their meal. As a Los Angeles native, I can tell you that it’s not uncommon to see people smoking marijuana, but seeing them do it so casually at a restaurant was a new experience for me.

Shortly after we sat down, we were greeted by a server who placed two menus down in front of us: a food menu and a cannabis menu.

Tallie Spencer/Insider Breakfast at the Original Cannabis Cafe can be ordered until 3 p.m.

I flipped to the cannabis menu, which is when our server explained that we’d be placing any marijuana-related orders through a “flower host.” In order to comply with state law, the restaurant and cannabis retail establishment have to act as separate businesses, which is why guests order food and cannabis through two different servers.

Our food server then asked us if we preferred “to smoke a bit before we eat.” Normally, that would sound like a great idea, but we just decided to order our food first so that it would be ready by the time we started smoking.

It was also more convenient to place an order with our regular server since I needed more time to review the intricate cannabis menu.

When I first heard about the Original Cannabis Cafe, I thought that the food would be infused with cannabis, but that’s not the case.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The main food menu included the main entrees and appetizers.

Executive chef and partner Andrea Drummer told Insider that although the restaurant is unable to legally infuse cannabis into the food as of right now, they do pair a lot of the food menu items with specific strains that they carry in-house.

“It’s really just a matter of pairing the particular strain with the cuisine,” Drummer said. “And you’re still able to do that outside of infusing because you’re thinking about the flavour profiles that certain strains inspire, and how it translates into a menu item.”

The food menu featured favourites like wings, chips and guacamole, and corn dogs, as well as some more gourmet-style options, such as heirloom tomato and burrata.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The food menu had plenty to choose from.

To me, these all seemed like great options to pair with any strain.

I asked my server for one of the most popular items on the food menu and he recommended their signature Smash Burger with fries ($US19).

After reading reviews on Yelp, we also decided to try the Seriously Better Than Vegan, Vegan Nachos ($US17), which were clearly a favourite among visitors.

First up were the vegan nachos, which came out surprisingly fast.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The Seriously Better The Vegan, Vegan Nachos at the Original Cannabis Cafe.

The appetizer came out in less than 10 minutes. We didn’t even have a chance to fully look through the cannabis menu before they arrived at our table.

I’m not vegan, but one bite of this dish convinced me that these were better than most regular nachos I’ve tried. The cheese was melted to perfection, the chips had a nice crunch to them, the guacamole tasted fresh, and the cauliflower “meat” was perfectly seasoned. I couldn’t even tell the difference between the cauliflower and traditional beef.

The nachos were also perfect for sharing.

While enjoying the nachos, I flipped through the cannabis menu and found a large selection of products to choose from, including pre-rolled joints, flowers, wax, edibles, and more.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The first page of the cannabis menu offered pre-rolls.

The cannabis menu reminded me a lot of a wine list. Each item was meant to complement the food items and heighten the overall experience.

“Not only is our food farm-to-table, but our bud is too, and we use a lot of local purveyors,” Drummer told Insider of the inspiration behind the menu.

I did notice that the prices were higher than at a normal dispensary. Under the “fresh flower” section, for example, 3.5 grams of cannabis started at $US45 and went all the way up to $US70 for a more potent strain.

Some joints on the menu, like the King Louis hybrid pre-roll, started at $US22.

Each section of the cannabis menu included an estimate of how long it would take to feel the effects, as well as how long they could last.

Tallie Spencer/Insider Guests can rent accessories at the Original Cannabis Cafe.

Edibles, for example, were described as “incredibly long-lasting,” and have a “delayed onset.” On the other hand, infused smokes that contained hash, kief, and oil were listed as having an “extra potent, flavorful effect.”

Guests are also allowed to bring their own cannabis to the cafe but will be charged a $US30 “tokeage fee,” similar to a wine corkage fee, to rent smoking accessories. The cannabis menu includes rental items like ceramic pipes ($US10), glass bongs ($US30), and even the infamous gravity bong ($US85).

After we ordered food, our flower host came over to take care of all our cannabis-related needs.

Tallie Spencer/Insider I ordered a THC-infused drink and edible dessert.

Our flower host arrived at the table and asked if we were ready to order. I decided to start out with a THC-infused drink and dessert.

I ordered the Sensuali-tea ($US10), which contained 7 milligrams of THC, as well as the Defonce Chocolate Squares ($US10), which came in a pack of two and contained 5 milligrams of THC per piece.

The cannabis has to be purchased separately from the food, so I immediately paid for those items using my debit card. I brought cash just in case but didn’t end up needing to use it.

We spent 10 minutes trying to open the bag with the tea since it was sealed without any way to tear it open. Turns out, you actually need scissors.

Tallie Spencer/Insider We needed scissors to open the tea.

Luckily, the cup of water was still hot by the time our flower host realised we couldn’t get the bag of tea open. I let it steep for about five minutes, and instantly smelled the pleasant aromas coming from my tea.

I took a sip and tasted the hibiscus and rose flavours that were described on the menu. In my experience, I couldn’t taste any of the cannabis in the drink, but I definitely felt the effects about 15 minutes after I finished it.

I decided to save the chocolate squares for another time.

Although I enjoyed the tea, I found it strange that our flower host didn’t ask us if it was our first time there, or if we had any questions about the cannabis we were ordering.

Kim Renfro/Insider I was glad my tea was still hot by the time I finally opened the package.

Since the Original Cannabis Cafe is the first of its kind, I was expecting a full breakdown from the employees of which strains would pair with certain foods or any suggestions for what to start with in case I was a first-timer.

In my opinion, it would have been helpful to know if I was ordering too much to avoid the risk of over-indulging.

After finishing my cannabis-infused tea, it was time to try the popular Smash Burger, which was larger than I thought it would be.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The Original Cannabis Cafe’s Smash Burger with a side of fries.

The burger was larger than any I’ve ever eaten before, and it was oozing with white cheddar. The fries also looked well-seasoned and golden-brown, which is always a good sign.

I took a giant bite out of my burger and was immediately surprised by how juicy it was.

Tallie Spencer/Insider I took a giant first bite of my burger and was surprised by the flavour.

The burger instantly melted in my mouth after every bite. I typically order my burgers topped with only cheese and lettuce, but the combination of the creamy remoulade sauce with caramelised onions and pickles on the Smash Burger blew me away. The only reason I put it down was so that I could save some to enjoy alongside the pre-rolled joint I planned to order later on.

Insider producer Joe Avella also visited the cafe and tried the Smash Burger. “This is like a dream come true,” Avella said of his burger. “This is the best idea ever.”

I saved half of my burger to pair with the pre-roll that I was going to order next.

Tallie Spencer/Insider A close-up picture of the Smash Burger.

Halfway through eating my burger, I felt calmer than normal, and it occurred to me that the tea was kicking in.

Our flower host came back to check if we needed anything. I did still want to try pairing a cannabis option from the menu with the food since that is what the chef intended.

After careful consideration, I asked the server for a pre-rolled joint that would make me feel happy, calm, and social.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The joint came in a pre-packaged black container.

The flower host recommended the Lemon Sherbert ($US16), which contained about 18% THC. Having had experience with pre-rolls before, I’m aware of my tolerance level, so I knew this would be a good choice for me.

Again, I paid for the cannabis right away using my debit card.

It wasn’t until I was smoking that I looked up to realise the vents sitting directly above our tables.

Kim Renfro/Insider There were plenty of air vents that appeared to suck up the smoke from everyone’s tables.

I hadn’t really taken into consideration how the neighbouring homes or businesses might feel about the second-hand marijuana smoke that might be coming from the cafe, but I was impressed that the smell was contained within the restaurant, and especially the outdoor space.

Fragrant and odor-absorbing plants were also spread across the outdoor smoking area to alleviate concerns from neighbours about the possible marijuana smell.

Tallie Spencer/Insider Several plants were scattered across the outdoor area.

Rabbi Denise Eger from the Jewish synagogue Congregation Kol Ami, located directly across the street from the cafe, reportedly expressed concerns about the potential smell in an email to City Council members before the establishment officially opened.

“The business is to have outdoor space for smoking pot – and I don’t know why my congregation members and participants have to walk through clouds of marijuana to get to synagogue,” she wrote in the email.

Kevin Brady, the Original Cannabis Cafe’s general manager, addressed the concerns. “We are respectful of the neighbourhood and are committed to ensuring any cannabis scent generated from our property doesn’t impact our neighbours,” he said in a statement shared with Eater.

As my coworker and I were getting ready to head out, we were actually surprised that our clothes didn’t smell like marijuana.

After about 10 minutes into my joint, I decided to save the rest for later. I noticed that everyone in the restaurant seemed to be lounging and enjoying conversations with the people at their table.

Tallie Spencer/Insider I chose to save the rest of my joint for later.

I put out my joint and stored it in its tiny black container. Other reports have noted that customers wouldn’t be able to take their cannabis with them when they left, but in my experience, this wasn’t a problem.

The cosy vibe of the restaurant made it the perfect place to linger for a while, so my coworker and I stayed for a bit, enjoying the faint music in the background.

Drummer explained to Insider that since the cafe has opened, she has noticed that people really appreciate having a space to come together.

Tallie Spencer/Insider The inside of the cafe was very spacious and welcoming.

“The most notable thing is that people just love the experience. It’s a place for like-minded people to come and consume cannabis, and it’s just a normal setting where people don’t feel judged,” Drummer told Insider. “They feel safe and feel like they’re taken care of. They trust us.”

Because of the casual atmosphere, however, Drummer said one of the biggest challenges so far has been that “people don’t want to leave.”

“It’s a little more task-oriented to turn tables than with a regular restaurant,” she added.

The Original Cannabis Cafe paves the way for other cannabis-friendly properties that may open soon.

Tallie Spencer/Insider A giant neon sign that reads ‘Fujinaka Drugs,’ located inside the Original Cannabis Cafe.

The Original Cannabis Cafe is one of eight businesses that were granted cannabis consumption licenses in West Hollywood – the only city in Los Angeles County that allows for on-site consumption.

Drummer hopes that as these concepts develop in the future, they can eventually help to change the laws and regulations that currently surround the cannabis industry.

Tallie Spencer/Insider A Lowell Herb Co. vintage cannabis vending machine inside the cafe.

“I hope that this [cannabis cafe] inspires, not only other creative minds to follow suit, but also other states, cities, and other countries even, to allow for these things to come forward,” Drummer told Insider. “That way we could really dig into the normalization of cannabis and ultimately change the law, reverse convictions, and expunge records of nonviolent criminals that are the true pioneers of this industry.”

Overall, my experience at the Original Cannabis Cafe was great, but it may not be the right place for first-time cannabis smokers.

Tallie Spencer/Insider Me in front of the Lowell Herb Co. neon sign inside the restaurant.

I enjoyed my time at the Original Cannabis Cafe, and I still can’t get over the fact that I was able to order a joint alongside my burger.

While the cafe was a bit pricier than I would have liked, you’re really paying for the experience and ambiance. I spent around $US80 during my visit, which included an appetizer, entree, cannabis-infused tea, edibles, and a pre-rolled joint.

Since we weren’t given too much direction when it came to the cannabis menu, it may not be the best place for a first-time marijuana user, but it’s definitely a great option for anyone who loves to smoke in a social atmosphere while eating good food.

