Holy Smokes Batman: The Original Batmobile Just Sold For Millions At Auction

The Lincoln Futura concept car before and after it was transformed into the Batmobile.

Photo: AP Photo

If Batfans wanted their hands on a piece of Batman history, they had to shell out the big bucks.The iconic ’60s Batmobile sold for $4.6 million at the Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in Arizona this weekend.



In the Batmobile documentary released with “The Dark Knight Rises,” it was revealed Los Angeles car customizer George Barris bought the 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car from Ford for $1. It then took 15 days and $15,000 for the car to be turned into the Batmobile.

The buyer of the car is a Phoenix-area logistics company executive, Rick Champagne, who said he paid more than $4 million because of the woman who accompanied him to the auction.

The sum is still nowhere near the estimated $32 million price tag of Wayne manor.

SEE ALSO: 21 of Hollywood’s tallest celebrities >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.