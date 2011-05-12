Animal Kingdom's Original Jockey To Get Share Of Winnings Despite Missing The Kentucky Derby

Photo: Kentuckyderby.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jockey Robby Albarado is going to get rewarded after all.After missing out on riding eventual winner Animal Kingdom in the Kentucky Derby, Albarado is going to receive payouts from fellow rider John Velazquez and winning owner Barry Irwin of Team Valor International. Irwin said Wednesday that Velazquez has decided to give a portion of his share of the purse money to Albarado. Team Valor will match that undisclosed amount.



The winner’s share of the Kentucky Derby purse was $1,411,800, meaning that the standard 10 per cent earned by Velazquez was $141,180.

The Daily Racing Form reported that Velazquez’s agent, Angel Cordero Jr., will be paying the same percentage of his winnings to Albarado, too. When informed of Cordero’s intention, Irwin said, “Robby is going to make more money than Johnny would get.”

Albarado did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press on Wednesday. Albarado was scheduled to ride Animal Kingdom in the first leg of the Triple Crown but was replaced by Velazquez the day before because of concerns Irwin and trainer Graham Motion had about Albarado’s health. Albarado suffered a broken nose and facial lacerations when he slipped off his mount in a race earlier in the week at Churchill Downs. Albarado took off his mounts the two days before the Derby to recover, but said the move “backfired” after he learned he was being replaced by Velazquez.

Albarado won a Grade 1 stakes race on the Derby undercard, and he later congratulated the connections of Animal Kingdom on their victory. “I think he’s disappointed, who wouldn’t be?” Irwin said, “but he’s been around a long time and he knows why these things happen.” The only obligation that Team Valor had toward compensating Albarado was the jockeys’ mount fee, which in the Derby was $500.

