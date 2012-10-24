These Original Ads For The Titanic Ran Right Before The Ship's Voyage To The Bottom Of The Ocean

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

More than 100 years after the Titanic’s demise, it is still eerie to look at the advertisements for the luxury steamer’s maiden voyage.Copy boasting squash courts and “Turkish and electric baths” accompanied beautiful — imaginary — pictures of the ship cutting through a welcoming, iceberg-free sea.



Less than half of the 2,224 passengers and crew on board the ship survived. Here’s why they signed on.

