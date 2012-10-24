These Original Ads For The Titanic Ran Right Before The Ship's Voyage To The Bottom Of The Ocean

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
More than 100 years after the Titanic’s demise, it is still eerie to look at the advertisements for the luxury steamer’s maiden voyage.Copy boasting squash courts and “Turkish and electric baths” accompanied beautiful — imaginary — pictures of the ship cutting through a welcoming, iceberg-free sea.
Less than half of the 2,224 passengers and crew on board the ship survived. Here’s why they signed on.
Here is an original ad for the Titanic's first (and last) voyage from Southampton, U.K., to New York City.
Its maiden voyage was on April 10, 1912. Tickets could be had for £6 and 10 shillings. Five days later, the ship was at the bottom of the ocean.
According to this ad, had the Titanic avoided the iceberg, the boat would have taken its second journey from New York back to Europe on April 20.
This ad was geared towards less elite travellers.
It lists third class prices and shows photographs of less luxurious accommodations.
To prevent mingling between the upper and lower class passengers, the Titanic was fit with gates to keep the groups separated. Many of these gates weren't opened after accident, leaving some of the poorer passengers to go down with the ship.
This ad boasts about the ship's 'French a la carte restaurant, Turkish and electric baths, swimming pool, four elevators, gymnasium, veranda cafe, palm court, squash racquet court.'
On the day the Titanic sunk, an ad for a sailing from New York to Europe appeared on the bottom right corner of the third page of the New York Times ... right next to an article about the ship's demise.
This wasn't an ad for the Titanic, but it is still eerie.
