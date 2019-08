In 1993, “Jurassic Park” burst into multiplexes and became an iconic pop culture behemoth. Since then, the majority of the stars of the film have continued to earn accolades in their acting careers. Here’s what they’re up to these days.

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.