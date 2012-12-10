The Disgusting Origin Of Gollum's Voice...

CBS News Sunday Morning had a great feature this morning on Andy Serkis, the English actor behind the voice and movements of Gollum from the Lord Of The Rings trilogy and the upcoming film The Hobbit.



Early in the interview, he discussed the inspiration for Gollum’s gutteral voice.

“I actually watched one of my cats, Diz, cough up a furball,” said Serkis.

What followed was a horrific reenactment of that moment eventually morphing into the voice of Gollum.

In case you want to listen to an actual cat hwarf up a hairball, click here.

Here’s the video. The reenactment starts at the 0:35 mark:



