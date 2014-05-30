ORIGIN: No It's Not A Bra, It's Called 'The Bro'

Facebook/ GPSports. If Sonny Bill wears it…

As always tensions were running high on Origin night.

Most spectators at some point would’ve screamed at the screen, cursed at the referees or jumped from their seat with excitement.

But the sight of Trent Hodkinson strutting across Suncorp stadium in a bra dropped a few jaws on Wednesday night.

While not technically a bra, “the bro”, as it has been dubbed, is in fact a $3000 GPSports tracker.

And before Queensland fans try to make any jokes, yes your lads were wearing them too.

Damien Hawes, international sales manager for GPSports explained how it works.

“Essentially the vest holds a small player tracking unit that’s worn really tight under the jersey to quantify the demands of the game and that data is used as a benchmark for training and to dictate recovery protocols,” he told news.com.au.

“The GPS unit used to be worn as a harness but the straps irritated athletes under the arm pit and caused chaffing, so the new design of the compression vest is much more comfortable and it actually sits really tightly along the spine to measure running symmetry.”

NFL Superbowl Champions The Seattle Sea Hawks, UK Premier League teams Chelsea and Liverpool, and European Leagues teams Barcelona and Real Madrid all use the tracker. The NSW Waratahs also use GPS data from game days and training sessions to improve performance. More on that here.

Despite being a piece of elite sporting technology Hawes says, “Basically, truth be told, it pretty much is a man bra.”

In case you missed it, here’s the “the bro” on Twitter:

Going into game two on June 18 at ANZ Stadium, NSW five-eighth Josh Reynolds will be free to play after having his dangerous throw charge downgraded at the judiciary last night.

But it’s not such great news for the Maroons which could lose three key players to injuries sustained in game one.

Cooper Cronk will be out for 12 weeks with a broken arm, Billy Slater has injured his AC joint between the collarbone and the shoulder blade, while Cameron Smith has syndesmosis of the ankle.

Read more here.

