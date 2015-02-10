Origin Energy cops $325,000 fine over misleading discount plan

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Power company Origin Energy and two of its subsidiaries will pay $325,000 in penalties for false or misleading claims about discounts in its DailySaver energy plan.

The Federal Court of Australia decision follows action by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) over the 2013 claims to South Australian residents that they’d get discounts of up to 16% off Origin’s electricity and up to 12% off Origin’s natural gas.

The Court deemed the figures misleading because the rates used to calculate usage charges under a DailySaver energy plan, were higher than the rates under the subsidiaries standard retail contracts.

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said the consumer watchdog made discount offers in the energy sector a key focus last year.

“Origin misled consumers about the level of discount they would achieve under a DailySaver energy plan – the key feature that would have attracted consumers to the plan,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.