organised labour Is The Christian Right Of The Democratic Party

You really shouldn’t be surprised that Rahm Emanuel once said “F^%K the UAW.”



When was the last time a Democratic politician actually did anything for organised labour?

If you want an analogy, think of the labour unions as the Christian Right of the Democratic party.

The Christian right tends to go out of its way to help the GOP during elections — they raise them a lot of money, they distribute “issue guides” that are really just thinly veiled campaign brochures, and they organise like heck, and they vote.

And then after the election, they’re given short shrift by politicans (usually) who see them as a nuisance.

It’s the same with organised labour: They organise, raise tons of money, and then… nothing.

The Democrats have been reliably pro-free trade, undercutting the labour base. Remember all that talk about card check? Surprise, that turned out not to be a priority.

And so The White House can get away with the revelations, and it might sour the relationship a little, but then… they’ll be back to the same old patterns.

