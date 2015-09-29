9 misleading food labels that probably don't mean what you think

Ever find yourself mid-isle at the grocery store with a nearly-identical version of the same product in each hand, pondering whether to buy the one labelled “organic” or the one labelled “all-natural”?

You’re not alone. While many of these labels sound similar, they can have vastly different meanings, both in terms of how the food is grown or processed and how nutritious it is to eat.

Here’s a complete guide to the plethora of food labels you’ll find.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.