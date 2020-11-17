We made a graphic to show just how bad the COVID-19 outbreaks in Trump's circle are

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks about Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 13, 2020.

More than two dozen top officials associated with President Donald Trump have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The fatal disease has metastasized through the president’s orbit, infecting White House staffers, campaign aides and Republican leaders, including Trump himself.

Trump has downplayed the virus that has killed over 246,000 Americans and repeatedly flouted safety recommendations like wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.

Here’s a chart that shows how disastrously the contagion has spread through the White House’s top ranks.

In addition to the bungled national response, the White House continues to grapple with its own string of personal outbreaks.

At least eight of the confirmed cases have been linked to a White House ceremony on Sept. 26, when over 150 people â€” closely seated and many maskless â€” gathered in the Rose Garden for then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Public health officials, including the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, later dubbed the event a “superspreader.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican ally to Trump who attended the announcement and afterward battled the disease for a week in the intensive care unit, expressed regret over his choice to ignore public health guidelines. “I was wrong,” he admitted.

Trump also tested positive for coronavirus after the gathering and was hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was treated with experimental drugs. Following his release and recovery, he continued to undermine the virus’ threat.

Another recent explosion of cases has been connected to an election night party hosted at the White House. Several in attendance, including Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, along with Republican National Committee staffers and campaign advisers, later tested positive.

This chart shows all of the confirmed cases and their relationship to the president.

