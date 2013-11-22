What The Xbox One Would Look Like If It Was Made Out Of Oreos

Oreo has established itself as a real-time marketer with their famous Super Bowl blackout tweet and their Daily Twist campaign, both from agency 360i.

Today, they’re celebrating Friday’s launch of Microsoft’s Xbox One with this image (below) that tweaks the game controller to give it that “double-stuf” look:

