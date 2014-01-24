Oreo Is Releasing A Cookie Dough-Flavored Version

Oreo is releasing two new flavours next month.

The popular cookie will now come in Cookie Dough and Marshmallow Crispy, the company said in an email.

The limited-edition cookies will debut in a commercial during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“At the end of the commercial, OREO will reveal a one-time-only, top-secret hashtag,” the company said. “Fans with the fastest thumbs who tweet the hashtag could get a free first taste of Cookie Dough or Marshmallow Crispy Oreo Cookies, while supplies last.”

We’re excited to try the new flavours.

Martha White at the Today Show appears to already have some of the cookies.

She notes that the new flavours are more caloric than the classics.

“With more flavour comes more calories. One of the new cookies comes in at 80 calories and 6.5 or 6 grams of sugar. That’s more than the 53.3 calories and 4.6 grams of sugar of one regular Oreos,” she writes.

