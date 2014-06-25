Oreo Captures The Charm Of A Mini Oreo Perfectly In Its New Ad [THE BRIEF]

Oreo promotes Oreo Minis in this adorable new ad from The Martin Agency. “Mel’s Mini Mini Mart” tells the story of a sad little mini mart that no one ever wants to visit. Until one day, a family of four stops by and discovers a well-kept secret inside Mel’s. The ad features a whole lot of rhyming and plenty of the mini chocolate treats.



Luis Suarez, a player for Uruguay’s national soccer squad, bit an Italian defender during a World Cup match yesterday. Following the incident, Mashable put together a list of some of the most entertaining responses from brands on Twitter.

Movement Strategy, a social media agency, named Stephen Para the company’s new executive vice president and chief growth officer. Para previously worked with agencies helping them build digital departments, and founded the social media agency Kodiak/Samurai.

Gavin Bayley has been named the Senior Vice President and global client leader for BMO, North America at Y&R. Bayley is leaving his position as account management group head at Leo Burnett after eight years.

Greenpeace released this bizarre four minute spot called “Stop the Madness” in its latest attempt to save the arctic. The video, written and directed by Olivier Agostini, is actually based on a true story. AgencySpy reports that Agostini explained the video saying, “We hope this film will reach and raise awareness to a broader audience, not just green-minded individuals, in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Advertising Week Social Club explains why agencies should hire “nerds,” or computer scientists and developers, to help them succeed in the digital future.

American Express launched a new campaign that will kick off during the New York Pride celebration. The #ExpressYourselfie tour will allow festival-goers to snap selfies of parade spectators and the photos will be posted online and on the company’s float during the parade.

Ad Age reports that Lego constructed an entire bus stop outside of the toy store Hamley’s entirely out of Lego toys.

