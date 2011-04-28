Charles Krauthammer Doubles Down On Donald Trump Criticism

Charles Krauthammer has not been easy on Donald Trump, calling him the Al Sharpton of the right.



That comment prompted Trump to call Krauthammer, and while the call was “civil,” Krauthammer once again took aim at Trump last night on the O’Reilly Factor.

First he explained exactly what he meant with his Sharpton comparison.

“He is like Al Sharpton in the sense that he is slick, smooth, spouts provocative nonsense, operative word nonsense, which will distract any presidential debate.”

Krauthammer then recounted his phone call with Trump, where he said Trump tried to blame the media for all of his birther talk, to which Krauthammer replied, ‘Mr. Trump, you are not a media victim, you brought it up.’ He also called Trump’s idea of seizing oil from Libya and Iraq “a nutty idea.”

“Look, Bill, that kind of talk is the stuff you expect at a guy at a bar in closing time with slurred speech.”

When O’Reilly challenged Krauthammer that the guy with the slurred speech would probably support Trump, Krauthammer came back at him with this:

“I don’t have as low opinion of American people as do you.”

“Look, I’m not questioning him as a businessman. I’m not questioning him as an honorable American. I’m saying as a politician, a man who aspires to the presidency, this is not a serious candidacy.”

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.