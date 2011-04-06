O'REILLY: I Don't Know If Glenn Beck Will Stay At Fox News

From Bill O’Reilly‘s appearance on Don Imus this morning.



O’Reilly says he “doesn’t know” whether Glenn Beck will stay with Fox News once his contract is up at the end of the year, but that he thinks it’s a “business decision.”

“This guy is building quite and empire. I mean, like him or not he’s a savvy business guy….I mean, television for me is my main deal, but not for him.”

Video below.



