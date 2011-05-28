O'REILLY: Glenn Beck Is Going To Start A Clothing Line Called 'Apocalypse Now'

The other morning on Imus Bill O’Reilly joked that Glenn Beck‘s next project after leaving Fox News would be to start a clothing line called Apocalypse Now.



Last night on O’Reilly the two yucked it up over the quip, before Beck revealed that he is indeed starting a clothing line (for charity).

It will be called — and you can’t make this up — ‘1791, The Original Blueprint.’

1791 obviously refers to the Bill of Rights, and “the clothes will have things written all through the inside of them to remind you to go back and be who you were supposed to be….I’m going do for clothing was [Paul] Newman did for salad dressing.”

The salad dressing is probably next.





