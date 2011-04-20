O'REILLY FACTOR: What Obama Did To Paul Ryan Last Week Was Downright Nasty

Last week, when President Obama invited Congressman Paul Ryan to his speech about the deficit, and then blasted Ryan’s plan right in front of him, many Republicans were not happy, to say the least.



On the O’Reilly Factor last night, conservative pundit Bernie Goldberg was especially hard on Obama for that stunt, calling him a wolf in sheep’s clothing for what he did to Paul Ryan.

“I think it’s easy to forget that. because of Barack Obama’s great smile and easy going personality, it’s easy for a lot of people not to notice, especially a lot of independent voters, not to notice who Barack Obama really is. And who he really is an old fashioned, at times downright nasty, Chicago politician who gives hypocrisy and cynicism a bad name… Here’s a man who invites Paul Ryan to sit in the front row as he delivers his budget speech last week and practically calls Ryan, and by extension other Republicans, un-American. He implies, thinly veiled, that Ryan and the other Republicans care more about millionaires and billionaires who don’t want to pay their fair share, as they like to put it, than they do old people or even children with cancer.”

According to Goldberg, people are starting to see through Obama and are now becoming sick of his hypocrisy.

“Barack Obama sold us. He sold himself to the American people as somebody who was different and better. He’s not different. He’s not better. He made a great first impression but you could only make a first impression once. And his act is getting a little old.”

It’s nice that conversatives are rallying to Paul Ryan’s defence, but the man is a United States Congressman. He really should be able to take the heat.

Video below:

