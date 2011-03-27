O'REILLY FACTOR: Homeless People Are Freeloaders

John Stossel appeared on the O’Reilly Factor to promote his special airing that night on “freeloaders in America.”



And how did he choose to represent a freeloader? By pretending to be homeless of course!

Though Stossel insisted that “the begging is just to make you think about freeloaders and the big freeloaders in America are rich people and corporations” he also said that “there is evidence that beggars are making hundred dollars a day, some make more.”

He stated that he would have made “$23,000 at the rate I was making it” and admonished people for helping the homeless.

“People see someone and they just assume they are in need and they give them money and you shouldn’t because it just enables them to perpetuate their bad habits.”

And, in case you were wondering, Stossel says he did give the money back to people who gave to him when he was pretending to be homeless, but not before asking them, “Why are you an enabler?”

Here’s to doing the right thing!

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

