O'Reilly GRILLS Michele Bachmann: "Do You Have The Frame Of Reference To Deal With Complicated Issues?"

O’Reilly questioned Bachmann on why she thought she was even qualified to be president or if she had the experience to run the country.

“Do you have the frame of reference to deal with complicated issues like China trade? Like Iran nuclear? Like the unintended consequences?”

According to Bachmann, her age and life experience have, in fact, prepared her for the presidency.

“I do have a broad extensive background. I’m a student of many years. I have studied a wide birth of topics. I sit currently on the intelligence committee. We deal with the classified secrets. And with the unrest that’s occurring around the world. I also sit on financial services committee. But, again, I’ve lived life.”

The most interesting part of the interview came when O’Reilly pressed Bachmann on her gaffe over the site of Lexington and Concord, which Bachmann had said, more than once, was in New Hampshire instead of Massachusetts.

At first Bachmann tried to make a joke out of O’Reilly’s question, saying “I promised I would never again use Barack Obama’s teleprompter.” O’Reilly, however, was not satisfied with this and asked her about it again. When Bachmann tried to duck the question again by saying “it was a mistake and I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus so we’re going to leave it at that,” O’Reilly came up with his own theory about what happened.

“Somebody wrote that. You probably didn’t read over your stuff, and that’s how it came out. Correct?”

Bachmann’s answer:

“I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus. I take full responsibility and we’re just going to move on from there.”

Good for O’Reilly for not letting a potential presidential nominee try to spin their way out of an embarrassing gaffe, no matter what their political persuasion.

