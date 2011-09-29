O'Reilly: It's 'Absolutely True' I Hate Hannity

In his big Newsweek cover story this week Howie Kurtz quotes Fox News chief Roger Ailes confirming rumours that relations between hosts Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly are rocky…to say the least. From Kurtz:



Ailes says O’Reilly has “moderated” his views and that “Beck scared him”—meaning [Glenn] Beck was so popular on the right that O’Reilly had to find a different niche…(Ailes seems to relish the feuding among his stars, saying, “O’Reilly hates Sean and he hates Rush because they did better in radio than he did.”)

O’Reiily, who has a new book out right now, weighed in on Don Imus‘s radio program yesterday:

“That’s pretty true, you saw me quivering outside when Glenn would walk in the building. Look, we love Roger and Roger loves to be a provocateur, as I do as you do…Why would I have Glenn Beck on my program every Friday and go out on the road with him if I was frightened by him?”

And regarding Hannity: “Oh, that’s absolutely true, but I hate everybody. You can throw any name in there.”

Bonus: O’Reilly says there’s no way Michele Bachmann wins the nomination.

