O'Reilly Accuses NPR Of Trying To Make The Arizona Tragedy Into A Racial Issue

Here is the latest “scandal” at NPR according to Bill O’Reilly.



A guest commentator there name Daisy Hernandez made the point that people who are Latino were relieved when they found out it was not one of them who shot Gabrielle Giffords. If it had been, she thinks the national debate right now would be about immigration. Read: anti-immigration.

Juan Williams agreed with her about her first point, saying, “I don’t think Daisy Hernandez said anything that’s wrong, Bill. I think if you are black in America, Hispanic, you know, Irish, if you are Italian, Jewish, you know about racial stereotypes. And when somebody in your group commits a horrific crime, there’s a sense, ‘oh my gosh, its gonna feed the stereotype, all the negatives about us, etc,'”

But where he took offence was her bringing illegal immigration into this specific situation.

“Where she’s wrong is, their race and illegal immigration has no place in the story. You’d have to go… I mean, she had to manage it and speculate about it and dream it up to bring this race into this story and she is doing it because she is so angry at people who have a problem with the high rate of illegal immigration in the country. So its totally illegitimate and she is stirring this up to try to serve her political cause.”

Williams goes on to complain that NPR did not provide a conservative counter view to be aired.

Later in the conversation, O’Reilly brought up people in the right wing who were speculating that people on the left were hoping that the shooter would be a Tea Partier, which he called “unnecessary.”

Mary Katharine Ham explained that that was just a defence mechanism from people who were “being accused of abetting a mass murderer.”

So speculation on one side is ok, just as long as the other side did it first.

