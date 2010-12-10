Oregon's Explosive offence Has Given The Ducks' Mascot A Workout

Photo: AP

We’ve heard plenty this year about how dangerous and physically exerting football is for players, but we’re worried that not enough people are concerned with the safety of school mascots.This season, Oregon’s mascot, ‘Ducky’, was responsible for doing pushups each time the Ducks scored (one pushup for each point on the scoreboard). Oregon’s offence has been unstoppable and posted a whopping 592 points this season.



And the Duck? He’s had to do 2,757 pushups this season including a season high of 506 in the season opener against New Mexico.

Many teams employ more than one mascot because remaining in a hot, heavy mascot suit for an entire game can be extremely difficult. We can only hope Oregon is one of them.

