Oregon's Cheerleaders Will Wear These Creepy 'O' Contacts On Saturday

Leah Goldman

The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders tweeted out a photo of a few of its cheerleaders wearing the creepiest contacts ever.

The contacts are green and yellow and have the Oregon “O” on them. According to a student fan group, the cheerleaders were given the custom made contacts to wear at this weekend’s game at Washington:

