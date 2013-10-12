Oregon's Cheerleaders Will Wear These Creepy 'O' Contacts On Saturday

The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders tweeted out a photo of a few of its cheerleaders wearing the creepiest contacts ever.

The contacts are green and yellow and have the Oregon “O” on them. According to a student fan group, the cheerleaders were given the custom made contacts to wear at this weekend’s game at Washington:

On our way to Seattle, but all we see is green and yellow #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/C7QLuCbNqj

— Oregon Cheerleading (@OregonCheer) October 11, 2013

