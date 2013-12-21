Nike Unveiled Oregon's Crazy Bowl Game Uniforms

Nike unveiled Oregon’s new uniforms for their upcoming bowl game. The new unis are part of Nike’s 2014 Pro Combat “Mach Speed” series.

The Ducks are playing the Texas Longhorns on Monday, December 30th in the Alamo Bowl.

Since the Longhorns are the designated home team they are most likely going to wear their dark colours so we can expect to see the Ducks in the green and white uniforms.

Here’s a look at both colour variations.

Yellow and black:

Green and white:

