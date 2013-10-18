Oregon Will Wear A Bright Pink Helmet This Weekend

Nike has unveiled Oregon’s latest radical uniform that will be worn this weekend to support the fight against breast cancer.

The most jarring part of the uniform is the bright pink helmet, which will be worn with a mostly black uniform. There will also be pink gloves, pink shoes and pink socks. Oregon plays Washington State on Saturday night.

According to Nike, the Breast Cancer Awareness uniforms “are designed to raise awareness and funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.”

Here is a full view of the uniform…

