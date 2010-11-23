Oregon Unveils Plans For A $41M Football Facility

Photo: GoDucks.com

Oregon University showed off the new $41 million, six-story football facility it plans to open by the summer of 2013.The project will be completely financed by Nike founder Phil Knight and his wife, and not use public money.



Chalk that up as another reason Oregon will be a top college football program for years to come. The Ducks are the top-ranked team in the country, and players already love the program’s specially designed Nike uniforms.

