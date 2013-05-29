Creepy Details Emerge About Oregon Teen's Alleged Plans To Attack School

Grant Acord’s booking photo.

Recently released court documents provide disturbing details about an alleged mass-murder plot modelled after the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.



Grant Acord, a 17-year-old high school student from Oregon, allegedly built several bombs and came up with an elaborate plan to attack West Albany High School about 70 miles south of Portland.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times obtained the court documents laying out Acord’s alleged plot. Police say they found written plans and diagrams for the attack as well as six homemade destructive devices hidden beneath the floor of Acord’s bedroom.

According to a probable cause affidavit from police, Acord compared himself to Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the Columbine High School students who killed 12 classmates and a teacher during a rampage at their school.

ScreenshotAcord wrote out the details of his alleged plan, which included shooting and throwing bombs inside the school. He planned to calmly announce that “the Russian grim reaper is here” (a reference to the movie “Bad Boys II”) and kill himself before a SWAT team “engages” him.

ScreenshotAcord listed items he would need for the attack.

ScreenshotA student from West Albany High School reported Acord to police, leading to his arrest, according to a statement posted on the school’s website.

The affidavit says the unnamed tipster told police that Acord “had been seen in possession of ammunition, a machete and ‘Molotov Cocktails.'” Acord was arrested last week.

West Albany High School student Thomas Stone told local news station KATU that Acord approached him in class about two weeks ago and “started talking about the different materials that you need to make a bomb.” Stone said he just thought it was a “strange hobby” of Acord’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.